Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

DIBOLL, Texas (KETK) – One person died after a shooting in East Texas on Friday.

The incident happened around 8:20 a.m. in the 700 block of Lynn Street, the Diboll Police Department said. A victim died due to their injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to authorities.

A suspect was reportedly arrested at 8:45 a.m. Police said they have not identified those involved at this time to respect the families.