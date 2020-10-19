1 dead, 1 hospitalized following traffic accident Sunday in Garden Valley

GARDEN VALLEY, Texas (KETK) – One person has died and another is in a Tyler hospital Monday following a three-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon near Garden Valley.

According to information from Van Fire Department, first responders had to use the Jaws of Life rescue tools to remove two people trapped in cars.

The accident happened at 1:45 p.m. Sunday on Texas Highway 110 east of County Road 446, the information said.

Many first responders were at the scene. The Department of Public Safety is investigating the accident.