LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — One person is dead after a shooting in Longview on Thursday morning.

Around 11:25 a.m., police responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Twelfth Street.

Upon arrival, police found a victim lying on the side of the road with a gunshot wound. Police said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Longview Police, a person has been detained and is being interviewed by detectives.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 903-237-1110 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.