1 dead, 1 in serious condition after motorcycle crashes into pickup truck near Kilgore

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – One man is dead and a woman is in serious condition after a motorcycle wreck just outside of Kilgore Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened at 4:38 p.m. at the intersection of FM 2087 and FM 2011 roughly two miles north of Kilgore.

A DPS report states that 41-year-old Robert Burns, of Kilgore, was driving a 2018 Harley Davidson motorcycle north on FM 2087. Also on the vehicle was 42-year-old Jennifer Burns.

At the same time, 79-year-old Travis Mobbs was turning left on FM 2011 and failed to yield the right of way to Burns’ motorcycle. The report states that Mobbs may not have been able to see the motorcycle due to the sun.

Robert Burns crashed into the side of the truck as Mobbs was turning and both he and Jennifer were ejected.

Robert was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Robbie Cox and Jennifer was taken to CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler in serious condition.

Mobbs, a Longview resident, was not injured in the crash.