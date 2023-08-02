VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man is dead and a woman is injured after a crash ended in a ditch four miles south of Canton.

On Tuesday at 3:56 p.m., DPS said a 2005 GMC Yukon and a 2005 Volkswagen GLI were both traveling north on SH 19. The Volkswagen, which was driven by Samuel Todd Oatman, 48, was in front of the GMC and officials said when Oatman slowed down to make a left turn, the GMC “failed to control its speed” and struck the rear of Oatman’s vehicle.

The preliminary report indicated that both vehicles went off the road and landed in the nearby ditch.

Oatman and the passenger in his vehicle were transported to a local hospital but unfortunately, DPS said that Oatman was pronounced dead by a doctor at the Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Canton.

According to DPS, there is no further information at this time.