TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Officials with DPS have released more information on a fatal crash on Toll 49 at Old Jacksonville Highway that happened over the weekend.

Officials said a 2005 Mazda Tribute was traveling west on Toll 49 around 11:50 a.m. when it made an illegal U-turn. The U-turn caused the Mazda to collide into a 2022 Toyota Rav4, according to DPS, that was entering onto Toll 49 from the eastbound entrance ramp.

The driver of the Mazda, identified as Dilissa Flores, 32 of Tyler, was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the Rav4 was taken to a local hospital with what officials said were non-incapacitating injuries.

DPS said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.