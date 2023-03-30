HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man is dead and a woman is injured after a Wednesday afternoon crash involving a motorcycle on State Highway 11 near Sulphur Springs.

DPS said a preliminary investigation found that the 2010 Harley-Davidson was traveling west on the roadway when “it crossed over into the eastbound lane” and hit a Ford Explorer.

The driver of the motorcycle, identified as Michael Huggins, 44 of Sulphur Springs, was reported to not have been wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ford Explorer, Elizabeth Shafer, 80 of Sulphur Springs, was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, according to DPS.

The crash remains under investigation.