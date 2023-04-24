SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A wreck on Toll 49 left one person dead and another injured.

On Friday around 6:20 p.m., A 2004 Hyundai Accent was travelling eastbound on Toll 49 just eight miles south of Tyler. According to a preliminary Department of Public Safety report, the Hyundai “veered off the roadway and struck a guardrail causing it to enter the westbound lane” where it reportedly hit a 2011 GMC Yukon.

65-year-old Donald L. Dolan of Whitehouse was pronounced dead on the scene, officials said. The driver of the Yukon was treated and released at the scene.