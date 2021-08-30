1 dead, 1 injured in Harrison County wreck on Sunday

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One man is dead and another is injured after a wreck on I-20.

DPS Troopers were called to I-20 near the 603 mile marker at 8:40 Sunday evening.

According to DPS, the driver of a 2004 Ford Focus was traveling westbound when, for an unknown reason, the vehicle traveled off the roadway to the left, into the center median where it struck several trees.

The driver was identified as 58-year-old Douglas Whitson of Shreveport, who was pronounced dead at the scene and taken to Meadowbrook Funeral Home in Marshall.

68-year-old Danny Macon, also of Shreveport, was taken to CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center Longview in serious condition.

The crash is still under investigation.