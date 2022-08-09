HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person is dead after a head-on crash roughly 1.5 miles south of Chandler on Monday around 6 p.m.

The wreck happened on FM 315 in Henderson County. According to a DPS report, a 2003 Toyota Camry, driven by 56-year-old Tammy Hamilton of Chandler, was travelling north on FM 315 while a 2016 Kia Sorento, driven by 53-year-old Tausha Redic of LaRue, was travelling south on the same road.

DPS said that, for an unknown reason, the Toyota crossed into the southbound lane and caused a head-on crash.

Hamilton died at the scene and Redic was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries, DPS stated.

The investigation is ongoing.