GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person is dead and another is injured after a crash on SH 149 at Younger Road on Sunday afternoon southwest of Longview.

According to a preliminary DPS report, a 2005 Chevrolet Avalanche was traveling east on the state highway and failed to yield the right of way and crashed into a 2000 Honda Accord as it began to turn onto Younger Road.

The driver of the Accord, Monica Arthur, 53 of Tatum, was taken to hospital where she later died of her injuries. DPS reported her to not have been wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Avalanche was taken to a Longview hospital for treatment with non-incapacitating injuries.