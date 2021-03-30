1 dead, 1 injured in wreck on HWY 69 near Lindale

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – One person was killed and another hospitalized after a Friday-night wreck between Lindale and Tyler.

The accident occurred on HWY 69 between Lindale and Tyler just after 9 p.m.

A DPS preliminary report says that 58-year-old Israel Soto, of Tyler, “made an unsafe left turn” directly into the path of an oncoming Suburban driven by 58-year-old Deena Carole Turvaville, of Lindale.

Soto was pronounced dead at the scene while Turvaville was taken to CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler in stable condition.

