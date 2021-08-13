1 dead, 1 life flighted from scene of 18-wheeler wreck in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person is dead and another is being life flighted for medical care after a crash in Rusk County.

Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez confirmed the information, adding that the crash happened on Highway 79.

Rusk County DPS Troopers, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, Henderson and Church Hill Fire are on the scene, according to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management. They say to expect extended closure of the roadway while the investigation is conducted and the crash is cleared.

This is a developing story and KETK will keep you updated as more information comes in.