TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Fire Marshal’s Office confirmed that one person is dead and one is currently unaccounted for after a house fire was reported early Friday morning.

Both the deceased and unaccounted for person live in the same unit of the Phillips Street house that had been converted into five apartment units. Officials are looking through the rubble for the missing person, but said that there is a chance they weren’t in the building during the fire.

Deputy Fire Marshal Randy Lee said that one tenant got out of the building, and began attempting to break open a window to retrieve his dog. The tenant is said to be OK, and taken to the hospital for treatment. There has been no status update given on the dog.

Tyler Fire was called at 3:37 this morning to the 500 block of Phillips Street to respond to a fire, and officials were able to get the fire under control within 45 minutes of the initial call. It was said by authorities that there was a delay in containing the fire due to the house’s multiple shingle roof and tin roof on top of that.

Tyler fire and police are investigating the fire together as a joint task, and the Red Cross is assisted tenants who were displaced by the fire.