1 dead, 2 in critical condition after 2nd fatal Cherokee County wreck this week

NEW SUMMERFIELD, Texas (KETK) – One person is dead and two others are in critical condition after the second fatal wreck in Cherokee County in as many days.

A DPS report states that 62-year-old Tony Tindall, a Rusk native, was driving down HWY 110 about three miles north of New Summerfield just before 5 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

After passing another car, DPS says he lost control of his 2017 Chevy Impala. His car ran off the road, but he overcorrected to get it back on and struck a 2021 Toyota Highlander driving in the opposite direction.

Tindall was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Rodney Wallace and was taken to Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville.

Two people in the Toyota were identified as 26-year-old Joshua Meelkop, who was the driver, and 39-year-old Amanda Meelkop. Both were taken to CHRISTUS TrinityMother Frances Hospital in Tyler. They are both Whitehouse natives.