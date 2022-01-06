1 dead, 2 in critical condition after head-on collision in East Texas

CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) – A Louisiana man was killed and two Texans are in serious condition after a head-on collision in East Texas Wednesday morning.

A DPS report states that Aaron Allen, a 31-year-old from Pineville, Louisiana, was driving westbound in a 2001 Chevrolet Corvette on U.S. Highway 79 around 8:45 a.m. The wreck was roughly two miles west of Carthage.

Allen passed a car on the two-lane road in heavy fog and struck a 2012 Ford F-250 that was coming in the opposite direction head-on. The report states that there was heavy fog over the highway at the time of the crash.

Allen was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford was identified as Dale W. Eldredge, a 74-year-old from Gary, Texas. His passenger was 61-year-old Amanda Duckworth, also a Gary native. They were both taken to a hospital in Henderson in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation.