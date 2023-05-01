SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One is dead and two are injured after a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 20 in Smith County on Wednesday.

According to DPS, on April 26, Otabek T. Mamadaliev, 50, was driving a 2020 Volvo Truck towing a Cottrell semi-trailer westbound on Interstate 20 and collided with the rear of three other vehicles. The report said it was raining when the crash occurred and Mamadaliev was pronounced dead by Dr. Eagleton of UT Health Main Hospital in Tyler.

The other drivers Randy J. Rankins, Jared L. Williams and Beth F. Knox all survived the crash but Rankins and Knox were taken to a local hospital with non-incapacitating injuries.