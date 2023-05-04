LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A man died and two others were injured on FM 1844 after a four-vehicle crash in Gregg County happened around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Tucker I. Miles, 27 of Sulphur Springs, was heading east on FM 1844 in his 2014 Mazda 6 when, General L. Edwards, 54 of Kilgore, was heading south on Spur 502 in his 2021 Jeep Wrangler, according to a report. When they both reached the intersection of FM 1844 and Spur 502 their vehicles collided and then hit two other vehicles, officials said.

According to authorities, Miles was pronounced dead by Dr. Austin Eagleton of UT Health Hospital in Tyler on Monday, May 1. Edwards had non-incapacitating injuries and was treated and released from CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Hospital in Longview, officials said.

Timeka M. Thomas, 53 of Longview, was reportedly in one of the two vehicles that Miles and Edward’s cars hit, she also had had non-incapacitating injuries and was treated and released from CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Hospital in Longview. Thomas was being driven in a 2016 Honda Fit by Isiah T. Rodgers, 22 of Longview, according to authorities.

Kauhi D. Adcock, 55 of Longview, was driving the fourth vehicle a 2019 Toyota Tacoma and was not injured officials said.

The crash was investigated by trooper D. Cole with Longview DPS.