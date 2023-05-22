HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One is dead and two teenagers are injured after a head-on crash one mile east of Sulphur Springs.

According to DPS, on May 19, Jesus Corral, 18, and passenger Daniel Corral, 17, were driving a 2019 Ford F-150 west on SH 11. Around 4:20 p.m., they entered the eastbound lane striking a 2014 Dodge Durango, driven by 40-year-old Rachel M. Harman, head-on.

Jesus suffered incapacitating injuries while Daniel suffered non-incapacitating injuries and both were taken to a local hospital. Harman was pronounced dead on the scene by Justice of the Peace Brad Cummings.