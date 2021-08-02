1 dead, 2 injured in head-on crash near Quitman

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

QUITMAN, Texas (KETK) – One woman was killed and two people were injured in a head-on crash near Quitman Sunday morning.

A DPS report states that 38-year-old Elizabeth Craven, a Quitman native, was driving a 2005 Dodge Stratus was driving north on CR 3250 at 11 a.m. Coming in the opposite direction in a 2020 Toyota Camry was 39-year-old Amanda Sandifer, also from Quitman.

The report said that Craven “crossed over into oncoming traffic for an unknown reason” and struck Sandifer head-on.

Craven was pronounced dead at the scene while Sandifer was taken to UT Health East Texas in stable condition.

45-year-old Michael Martin, a passenger in Craven’s car, was also taken to UT Health in stable condition.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51