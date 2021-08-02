1 dead, 2 injured in head-on crash near Quitman

QUITMAN, Texas (KETK) – One woman was killed and two people were injured in a head-on crash near Quitman Sunday morning.

A DPS report states that 38-year-old Elizabeth Craven, a Quitman native, was driving a 2005 Dodge Stratus was driving north on CR 3250 at 11 a.m. Coming in the opposite direction in a 2020 Toyota Camry was 39-year-old Amanda Sandifer, also from Quitman.

The report said that Craven “crossed over into oncoming traffic for an unknown reason” and struck Sandifer head-on.

Craven was pronounced dead at the scene while Sandifer was taken to UT Health East Texas in stable condition.

45-year-old Michael Martin, a passenger in Craven’s car, was also taken to UT Health in stable condition.