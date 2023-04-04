LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – One man is dead and another was arrested after a shooting Monday night in the area of Mobberly Avenue and Young Street in Longview.

According to police, when officers arrived at the scene around 11:15 p.m. they found a man who was later identified as 44-year-old Derrick Spearman, with gunshot wounds. Spearman was taken to a local hospital and later died from his injuries.

Shannon Marshall, 22 of Longview, was arrested for murder after information was gathered at the scene and booked into the Gregg County Jail.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact police detectives at 903-237-1110.