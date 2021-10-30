1 dead, 3 hospitalized after two-vehicle crash in Henderson County

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – On Friday, one man was killed and three others were hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in Henderson County.

Around 12:53 p.m. Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers was called to the crash on RM 3054 around 2.25 miles east of Log Cabin in Henderson County.

DPS determined that 29-year-old Joseph Jones of Bullard was driving east in a GMC Sierra pickup towing a trailer.

Leonardo Losoya, 50, of Grand Prairie was driving west in a truck tractor towing a trailer.

Jones veered off the roadway into the south side ditch then back across RM 3054 into the westbound lane.

Jones then hit the truck tractor.

The pickup and it’s it trailer came to a stop in the westbound lane facing east and the truck tractor and its tractor came to a stop in the north side ditch facing west.

Jones was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Belinda Brownlow of Precinct #5 and was taken to Huckabee Tomlinson Funeral Home in Malakoff.

There were two passengers in the pickup with Jones. Both 30-year-old Robert Booker, of Athens, and 44-year-old Michal Rapp, of Plano, were taken to a hospital in Athens with non-incapacitating injuries.

Losoya was also taken to a hospital in Athens with non-incapacitating injuries.