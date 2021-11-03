1 dead, 3 in serious condition after Cherokee County crash

CUNEY, Texas (KETK) – One person was killed and three others are in serious condition after a violent crash in Cherokee County Tuesday afternoon.

A DPS report states that 22-year-old Kjyreaone Mayfield, a Bullard native was driving a 2004 Nissan Sentra west on FM 855, but was in the eastbound lane.

At the same time, 46-year-old Michael Welch Jr., a Tyler native, was driving a 2020 Chevrolet Express van in the east lane. Both cars took evasive action, but ended up going the same direction and crashing into each other.

Mayfield’s car ended up driving through a barbed wire fence while Welch’s vehicle came to stop in the grassy shoulder. Mayfield was pronounced dead at the scene.

Welch was taken to UT Heath East Texas-Tyler in critical condition. Two other passengers, 21-year-old Alexa Hill of Big Sandy and 25-year-old Dakota Burkham of Lindale, are also in critical condition.

The wreck happened about six miles north of Cuney around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The crash remains under investigation.