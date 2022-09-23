SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A woman is dead and three were injured, including a baby, after a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 110 at Mixon Road near Whitehouse.

According to DPS, a 2004 Jaguar was traveling north on Mixon Road on Wednesday night when the driver “disregarded a stop sign” and was struck by a 2020 Ford F-150.

The driver of the Jaguar, Ashlee Harwood, 38 of Troup, was pronounced dead at the scene. The three occupants of the truck, including a 1-year-old infant, were transported to a local hospital with non-incapacitating injuries, according to officials.