1 dead, 3 people injured in head-on crash outside of Cuney

CUNEY, Texas (KETK) – One person was killed and three others were injured in a car crash Monday morning outside of Cuney.

A DPS report states that 43-year-old Angela Washington, a Jacksonville native, was driving west on U.S. HWY 175 in a 2007 Ford Fiesta. Driving in the opposite direction was a 17-year-old from Frankston in a 2007 Dodge Durango. His name was not released.

For an unknown reason, the teenage driver crossed over the center line and struck Washington’s car head-on just after 6:12 a.m.

The teenager was taken to UT Health East Texas in Jacksonville in stable condition and Washington was in critical condition.

68-year-old Cheryl Smith, a passenger in Washington’s car was pronounced dead at the scene. Another passenger, Gloria Williams, 68, was also in critical condition. Both are from Jacksonville.

The crash remains under investigation

