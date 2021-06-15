1 dead, 3 teenagers hospitalized after being ejected from car that flipped over in Wood County

The Texas Department of Public Safety shared the following press release.

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- “On June 12, 2021 at 4:40 PM, DPS Troopers responded to a fatal crash on CR-4890, approximately six miles south of the city of Winnsboro in Wood County. The investigators preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2007 Ford Mustang was traveling westbound on CR-4890 at an unsafe speed. The vehicle left the roadway to the north exiting curve in the roadway to the left. The vehicle traveled into a ditch and overturned, ejecting all four occupants.

One of the occupants was identified as Tiffany Box, 38, of Winnsboro. Box was pronounced at the scene by Judge Gilbreath and was taken to Beaty Funeral Home in Winnsboro.

A seventeen year-old male occupant and a sixteen year-old male occupant were transported to Christus Trinity Mother Francis Hospital – Winnsboro in serious condition.

A nineteen year-old female passenger was transported to UT Health East Texas – Tyler in serious condition.

The crash remains under investigation.”