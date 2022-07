Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

JASPER COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man died after two boats crashed near the Sam Rayburn Reservoir in Jasper County on Thursday, according to Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

San Augustine County and Sabine County Game Wardens responded to the incident. Jasper County Emergency Corps also assisted.

A 47-year-old man who was onboard the boat passed away.

The Texas Game Warden STORM team is investigating the incident. The team conducts forensic reconstruction and mapping.