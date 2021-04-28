1 dead after 2-vehicle crash on Highway 110S in Smith County

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- 1 person died after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday.

The wreck happened on Highway 110S near Meador Cemetery Road. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers arrived at 5:32 p.m.

The driver of one of the vehicles involved was transported to a local hospital, and they are in stable condition.

The Whitehouse Fire Department and the Flint-Gresham Volunteer Fire Department also assisted during the crash.