SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on Toll 49 and Highway 31.

According to DPS, the crash involved a passenger car and a truck hauling cargo. The driver of the passenger car was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver of the truck was taken to hospital for treatment.

Traffic is being diverted at this time, and drivers are asked to seek an alternate route. Authorities remain on the scene as of 11 a.m.