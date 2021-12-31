1 dead after auto-pedestrian accident in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches police are on the scene of a fatal auto-pedestrian accident in the 2100 block of E. Main Street.

Around 8:06 p.m. Friday, officials responded to a report of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian near the intersection of E. Main Street and Lamar Street. Officers arrived on scene and found an adult male struck.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead by the Justice of the Peace. All east bound traffic on E. Main Street is being rerouted. Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story, KETK is working to get you the latest information.