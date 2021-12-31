1 dead after auto-pedestrian accident in Nacogdoches

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches police are on the scene of a fatal auto-pedestrian accident in the 2100 block of E. Main Street.

Around 8:06 p.m. Friday, officials responded to a report of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian near the intersection of E. Main Street and Lamar Street. Officers arrived on scene and found an adult male struck.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead by the Justice of the Peace. All east bound traffic on E. Main Street is being rerouted. Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story, KETK is working to get you the latest information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Nominate A Remarkable Woman of East Texas Do you know a Remarkable Woman in East Texas who deserves recognition? Nominate Her Now!
December 31 2021 11:59 pm

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51