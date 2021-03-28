1 dead after back tire separates from vehicle, causing a rollover on US 69

MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – One person is dead after a Saturday afternoon crash just outside of Mineola in Wood County.

According to DPS, the driver of a 1998 Ford Explorer was traveling north on US 69 at around 1:20 p.m. Saturday when a back left tire came off the vehicle, causing the driver to lose control. The vehicle traveled off the road into the eastbound ditch were it rolled over, coming to a rest on its left side.

The driver of the vehicle, Robert Guy Marino of Tyler, was not wearing a seatbelt and was transported to UT Health Tyler in serious condition. His passenger, 64-year-old Cathy Marks of Tyler, died at the scene.

DPS said the crash is still under investigation.