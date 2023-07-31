TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One is dead after reportedly being “partially ejected” from a rolled over ATV just three miles east of Talco.

A DPS preliminary crash report said that on Saturday around 7:30 p.m., 51-year-old Cleveland L Ault was traveling at an “unsafe speed” on a 2013 Polaris Ranger ATV northbound on County Road 1915.

According to DPS, Ault was partially ejected from the ATV after losing control of the vehicle as it rolled on its side.

A preliminary report said that Ault was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and Justice of the Peace Irma Dunn pronounced Ault dead on the scene.