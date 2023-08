SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person is dead after an early Sunday morning crash southwest of Gladewater on U.S. Highway 271.

According to a preliminary DPS report, a 2019 Dodge Challenger was traveling northbound on the highway when it veered off and struck a tree.

The driver, identified as Wilbur Myers, 30 of Gladewater, was pronounced dead at the scene and was reported by DPS to not have been wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.