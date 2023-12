ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person is dead after a crash Saturday afternoon on Highway 79 near Neches.

According to DPS, a 2008 Kia Optima was traveling northeast on the highway around 3:25 p.m. and “failed to drive in a single lane, crossing into the opposite lane, and the driver overcorrected, traveling into the ditch and struck a tree.”

The driver, identified as 34-year-old Nittin Mittal, of Waco, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.