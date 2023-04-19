TYLER, Texas (KETK) — A man died after a construction incident near the Hollytree neighborhood entrance in Tyler on Wednesday morning.

According to Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley, a construction crew was building a retaining wall near 610 West Grande Boulevard when an excavator slid and hit one of the workers, resulting in his death.

Fire officials responded to the medical call of a crush injury at 10:30 a.m. and cleared the scene by 10:50 a.m.

Tyler Police Department also responded to the scene.