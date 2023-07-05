GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — On July 2, a crash involving a Freightliner truck tractor left a woman dead and one injured person in Gregg County.

According to DPS, a 2014 Freightliner Truck Tractor towing a 2012 Heil semi-trailer was traveling south on State Highway 42 about a mile south of White Oak around 7:15 p.m.

Tonya Gonzales, 50, of Longview, was traveling east in a 2012 Nissan Altima on Texaco Road approaching the intersection.

Officials said the investigation revealed that Gonzales disregarded the stop sign and collided with the truck tractor in the intersection.

Gonzales was pronounced dead on the scene by Justice of the Peace Tim Bryan and the driver of the truck tractor was taken to a local hospital with non-incapacitating injuries.

According to the DPS report, Gonzales was not wearing a seatbelt.