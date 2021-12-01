1 dead after crash on SH 43 in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person was killed in a “major crash” on Wednesday in Rusk County, according to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management.

First responders were driving to the scene around 7:40 p.m. The wreck happened on SH 43 near the northern intersection of FM 1716. One of the vehicles involved was reportedly on fire, said Rusk County OEM.

Officials said people should expect traffic delays and try to use different routes for travel.