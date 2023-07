PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — One person is confirmed to have died after a crash on US 79 North about three miles south of DeBerry.

Officials identified Zackery Faris, 21, of Lufkin as the person who died in the crash on Saturday at 5:06 a.m.

According to a report, Faris was traveling northeast on US 79 North when he drove off the roadway to the west and collided with a tree. Faris died at the scene.

The investigation is still ongoing.