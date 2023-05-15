SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 22-year-old died after crashing to a brick mailbox off of County Road 442 on Sunday morning, officials said.

Kaleb L. Brown, 22 of Mineola, was driving east on County Road 442 when he lost control of his 2005 Chevrolet 2500 around 1 a.m. and crashed into a brick mailbox, according to a fatal crash report.

Brown was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Curtis Wulf. Officials said that he was not wearing a seatbelt.

This case was investigated by DPS Trooper J. Duffey.