1 dead after driver ejected in rollover wreck near Grand Saline

GRAND SALINE, Texas (KETK) – One person is dead after a rollover wreck near Grand Saline Monday evening.

A DPS report states that troopers responded to a wreck on HWY 110 two miles south of Grand Saline at 5:15 p.m.

Heleudad G. Lopez, a Grand Saline resident, was driving a 2000 Nissan Frontier and “failed to negotiate a left curve in the roadway and traveled into the west ditch.”

Lopez then overcorrected to the left and went into the opposite ditch. The car then began to roll and Lopez was then thrown from the car. The report states that he was not wearing a seat belt.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and taken to Bartley Funeral Home in Grand Saline.