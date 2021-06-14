1 dead after drowning on Lake Tawakoni

LAKE TAWAKONI, Texas (KETK) – One person died Sunday afternoon after a drowning on Lake Tawakoni.

Hunt County officials released a statement saying that someone had gone under the water and did not come back up.

DPS and game wardens searched for hours and used sonar to try and locate the victim.

A body was found late Sunday evening. Their identity has not yet been released due to the family needing to be notified.

Lake Tawakoni covers nearly 40,000 acres of land and is located in three East Texas counties: Hunt, Rains, Van Zandt. The reservoir was constructed in 1960 along the Iron Bridge Dam.

The area made headlines in 2007 when there was an extremely rare 200-yard spider web found in the state park nearby.

Details are limited as of this writing. Check back for updates.