SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man is dead after an early Saturday morning wreck roughly four miles northwest of Chapel Hill.

According to a preliminary report from DPS, 28-year-old Joshua A. Woodral from Howe, Oklahoma was driving a 2005 Nissan Altima south on County Road 229 when it lost control in a curve, overturned and came to a rest in a ditch.

His passenger was taken to a Tyler hospital with non-incapacitating injuries.

Woodral was pronounced dead on the scene.