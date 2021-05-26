1 dead after East Texas 18-wheeler crash

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – One person is dead after an 18-wheeler crashed early Wednesday morning on I-30.

The crash occurred near Texarkana close to the Texas rest stop.

Authorities did not say what caused the crash or release the identity of the victim.

Traffic is currently backed up in westbound lanes and crews are asking that drivers seek an alternate route.

