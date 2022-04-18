MORRIS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person is dead and several were injured after an Easter weekend shooting on a trail ride, according to the Tri-County Press.

The shooting happened on Saturday, April 16 on FM 144 in Cason, roughly six miles west of Daingerfield. Several county agencies, including the Morris County Sheriff’s Office, responded to the scene to find several gunshot victims around 10 p.m.

19-year-old Taylor Evans of Daingerfield was taken to a hospital where she died.

Anyone with information, videos or pictures from that night is asked to immediately contact the Morris County Sheriff’s Office at 903-645-2232.

This is a developing story and KETK is working to get the latest updates. Check back for updates.