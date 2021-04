HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person was killed Thursday night in a fiery wreck in Henderson County between a motorcycle and pickup truck.

The wreck was just after 9:15 p.m. near Caney City on HWY 198. When crews arrived on the scene, both vehicles were on fire.

A helicopter was called to the scene for the downed rider, but did not arrive in time before they died from their injuries.

The victim’s identity has not been released by authorities, pending family notification.