HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A man is dead after an early morning shooting in Harrison County on Tuesday.

EMS, Upshur County Sheriff’s Office and Harrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting in the OreCity/Lazy Lakes area.

Officials said they found Jeremy Vick, 35, had been shot and began receiving medical treatment. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

HCSO officials said they are currently investigating the incident as a homicide.

This is a developing story, KETK will provide updates as they become available.