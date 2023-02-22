COFFEE CITY, Texas (KETK) — One man is dead after a crash in Coffee City around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to police.

The wreck happened in the 7700 block of Highway 155. Upon arrival, Police Chief J. Portillo and Officer M. Bruchmiller located a white car and a green pickup truck, both with major front-end damage.

Preliminary investigation showed that the white car lost control after its spare tire failed and the car veered into oncoming traffic, striking the pickup head-on, Coffee City Police Department said.

The driver of the white car was flown to a nearby hospital and the driver of the pickup was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Please pray for the family of the young man that lost his life this morning as they deal with this tragic event.” Coffee City Police Department

The department reminded drivers to slow down and said that spare tires have a maximum speed of 45 mph.

“These spare tires are not designed for 55+ mph,” the department said.