COFFEE CITY, Texas (KETK) — One man is dead after a crash in Coffee City around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to police.
The wreck happened in the 7700 block of Highway 155. Upon arrival, Police Chief J. Portillo and Officer M. Bruchmiller located a white car and a green pickup truck, both with major front-end damage.
Preliminary investigation showed that the white car lost control after its spare tire failed and the car veered into oncoming traffic, striking the pickup head-on, Coffee City Police Department said.
The driver of the white car was flown to a nearby hospital and the driver of the pickup was pronounced dead at the scene.
The department reminded drivers to slow down and said that spare tires have a maximum speed of 45 mph.
“These spare tires are not designed for 55+ mph,” the department said.