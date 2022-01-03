1 dead after head-on crash with 18-wheeler in Smith County on New Year’s Day

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person is dead after a head-on collision in Smith County on New Year’s Day.

According to DPS, a 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling west in the eastbound lanes on I-20, roughly four miles west of Lindale, when it struck a 2022 Freightliner towing a trailer head-on around 9 p.m.

36-year-old James F. Morgan of Shamrock, Texas died at the scene. DPS said Morgan was not wearing a seatbelt.

24-year-old Manveer S. Brar from Bakersfield, CA was driving the Freightliner, and he was treated and released at the scene.

