1 dead after head-on motorcycle and vehicle crash in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- One person died after a motorcycle and a vehicle were involved in a head-on crash in Smith County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers responded to the wreck on Wednesday around 9:03 p.m. The incident happened on SH 155 about one mile south of Winona.

DPS said, a 2012 Chrysler 200 was moving north in the north bound lane of SH 155. Then, the vehicle collided with a 2009 Indian motorcycle that had no lights. The motorcyclist was traveling south in the north bound lane of SH 155.

The Chrysler did not see the motorcycle and they crashed, added officials.

44-year-old, Tommy Anderson, of Longview was driving the motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace, Precinct #4, Judge Mitch Shamburger.

Anderson was later transported to the Lighthouse Professional Mortuary in Tyler.

The driver of the Chrysler 200 was 18-year-old, Payton Shaw, of Winona. He was taken to Christus Mother Frances Hospital with incapacitating injuries.

The crash is still being investigated, and there is no other information available at this time.