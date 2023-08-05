CENTER, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department of Public Safety said a man died after being ejected from his car that drove off U.S. 96 and hit a tree at around 9:10 a.m. on Saturday.

Officials said that Michael Whisenant, 45 of Center, was travelling northbound on U.S 96 one and a half miles north of Center in a 2023 Dodge passenger car when it failed to stay in a single lane and left the roadway.

Whisenant was declared deceased at the scene by a Shelby County Justice of the Peace, according to DPS.

The crash is under investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety.